West Ham tell Man Utd to forget including Declan Rice in Jesse Lingard deal - Papers

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham will tell Manchester United to forget any plans to offer Jesse Lingard as part of a deal to sign Declan Rice.

Paul Pogba is a captain in the Manchester United dressing room and will leave his team-mates devastated if he is sold.

Manchester United want to bring 'keeper Sam Johnstone back from West Brom in a shock swoop.

Mikel Arteta is facing growing resentment from players upset they are being blamed for Arsenal's problems instead of him.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani is reportedly close to agreeing his Boca Juniors transfer.

West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are both reportedly keen on signing Spartak Moscow star Jordan Larsson - son of Celtic legend Henrik.

Liverpool are reportedly close to capturing RB Leipzig's centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Manchester United and Leeds are reportedly locked in a transfer battle for Sheffield United prospect Kyron Gordon.

Thomas Tuchel revealed his shock at being sacked by PSG on the eve of Christmas last year.

Hansi Flick has dropped a hint he is prepared to quit Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

The Football Association could join Premier League and Football League clubs in boycotting social media as part of a blanket blackout.

Ministers are planning to use vaccine passports as a short-term 'bridge to freedom' - which would include the return of capacity crowds for the start of the Premier League season in August.

David de Gea's time at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end this summer with Dean Henderson appearing to come out on top in their battle for the No 1 shirt at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly his number one target after rumours that Yerry Mina wants to leave Everton for Serie A.

Luis Suarez is considering leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window to return to his former club Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.

Everton's Mason Holgate has hailed Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide as an 'unbelievable' coach.

Chris Wilder is still in regular contact with Paul Heckingbottom - the man who replaced him as manager of Sheffield United.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Kevin De Bruyne saved himself more than £8m by negotiating his new Manchester City contract himself.

Super-agent Mino Raiola is planning to make Erling Haaland the first £1m-a-week footballer.

Edinson Cavani's situation is being complicated by a £2m pay-off that Manchester United will have to pay if they fail to trigger a one-year contract extension.

West Ham boss David Moyes reckons Jamie Vardy is a fine example to Jarrod Bowen of where hard work and dedication can get you in football.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Arsenal plan to hijack West Ham's bid to sign resurgent England international Jesse Lingard this summer.

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon reckons Jose Mourinho puts the boot into his players to teach them about being serial 'winners'.

Leicester have overtaken Manchester United and Tottenham in the battle to land Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Arsenal are planning a move for Brazilian youngster Matheus Martinelli, potentially making him the second Martinelli at the club.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple has revealed departing club stalwart Mike Brown turned down three contract offers that would have seen him remain at the Twickenham Stoop beyond the end of this season.

INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY

Raheem Sterling was subjected to racist abuse on Twitter in the wake of Manchester City's defeat by Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Gerrard hopes becoming a champion will help to keep Alfredo Morelos at Rangers.

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Niko Katic will not kick a ball this term.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool are refusing to give up on the prospect of signing Barcelona wonderkid Pedri this summer, despite the Catalans offering him a new deal.

Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in order to reunite him with Paul Pogba, reports suggest.

SUNDAY MAIL

John Kennedy insists Celtic are still Scottish football's top dogs and can prove it by delivering a Scottish Cup KO to Rangers.