Jose Mourinho linked with Marouane Fellaini reunion - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Football League clubs are pushing for next Saturday's 3pm fixtures to be played on Friday night so not to clash with Prince Philip's funeral.

Mikel Arteta admits the relief of a much-needed Arsenal victory was spoiled by yet another injury headache.

Marouane Fellaini could make a shock return to the Premier League this summer with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reportedly planning a reunion with the former Manchester United midfielder.

Sam Allardyce has warned his West Brom players relegation is likely to mean club staff losing their jobs.

Carlo Ancelotti wants his squad to embrace the pressure of needing to deliver and show they remain in the hunt for European football.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Scotland's Steve Tandy has emerged as the frontrunner for the Lions defence coach vacancy after Warren Gatland was forced into a major reshuffle of his coaching team.

THE TIMES

Sport will pay its respects to Prince Philip by moving fixtures and halting play during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

Image: Sam Allardyce has reportedly given his West Brom players a stark warning about what relegation could mean for the club

James Tavernier, the Rangers captain, is "pushing hard" to be involved in this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Celtic, the timing of which has yet to be decided.

DAILY MIRROR

Galatasaray forward Radamel Falcao is to undergo surgery after suffering a facial injury during training.

Manchester United have been in contact with Pau Torres' representatives ahead of a potential move, according to reports in Spain.

THE SUN

Four Leicester City stars at a Covid-flouting house party were busted by their manager Brendan Rodgers - then hid before cops arrived.

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow after Mikel Arteta confirmed Kieran Tierney will miss the rest of the season - with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also picking up injuries on Sunday.

PSG have reportedly made contact with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly targeting defender Pau Torres ahead of the summer transfer window

Konstantinos Mavropanos has refused to commit his future to Arsenal - despite only signing a new contract last year.

West Ham aim to swoop for QPR's giant Senegalese goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Hartlepool goalkeeper Brad Young could be on his way to Leicester in a bargain deal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Daniel Levy has already reportedly decided he will have to stick by Jose Mourinho next season because it will cost too much to sack him.

Jesse Lingard's previous views on Arsenal and playing at the Emirates Stadium could dash any hopes Gunners' fans have of seeing the midfielder move to their club.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool must act quickly to sign Pedri in the summer transfer window as Barcelona have their own plan in place.

SCOTTISH SUN

AC Milan are ready to offer Celtic loan defender Diego Laxalt as part of their bid to land Odsonne Edouard.

Fans are still waiting to find out when next weekend's Scottish Cup ties will be played - but they look certain to be moved after the Scottish Grand National was put back 24 hours to Sunday to avoid a clash with Prince Philip's funeral.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has emerged as a shock contender to take charge of English League One side Doncaster Rovers.

DAILY RECORD

Hampden bosses will hold an emergency breakfast meeting on Monday morning in a bid to thrash out a contingency plan to reschedule this weekend's packed Scottish Cup card around the funeral of Prince Phillip.

Hearts are set to celebrate their Championship title with a trophy day on the weekend of the Scottish Cup quarter-finals - if Inverness are knocked out by St Mirren this Saturday.