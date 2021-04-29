Tottenham not giving up on luring Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are not giving up on persuading Brendan Rodgers to take their vacant head coach's job despite the Leicester boss' public declaration that he doesn't want the role.

The Premier League have begun working on a code of conduct to which all 20 clubs must sign up, in an attempt to reduce the threat of breakaways and rebellions.

Chelsea will have to smash their transfer record and pay at least £105million if they want to lure Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Leicester fear suffering Champions League heartbreak for a second successive season even if they manage to finish in the top four.

Liverpool are reportedly leading Barcelona in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for thousands of protesting fans at Old Trafford before Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

Real Madrid are believed to be keen to fend off Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

UK Athletics is close to signing a deal to move the Anniversary Games from the London Stadium in return for a £1.8 million payoff from the venue's owners.

THE SUN

Tottenham have been frightened off by the potential £70million cost of landing Brendan Rodgers.

Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for Brighton defender Ben White.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham want to talk to Erik ten Hag about their managerial vacancy and are expected to do so once his Ajax team have wrapped up the Eredivisie title - they need only a point at home to Emmen on Sunday to make sure.