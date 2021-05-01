Philippe Coutinho: Everton confident of pulling off move for Barcelona forward - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Everton are said to be so confident of pulling off a summer move for Philippe Coutinho that a process of house hunting has already begun.

Real Madrid can indeed afford to buy £154m star Erling Haaland this summer despite president Florentino Perez's claims to the contrary, according to the Norwegian's agent Mino Raiola.

The FA are backing proposals from UEFA to conclude the Champions League with a mini-tournament from the semi-final stage when the new format begins in 2024.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak appears to have left the door open to a Premier League switch in the future.

Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring Tammy Abraham, with the out-of-favour Chelsea striker understood to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

THE SUN

Jordan Henderson looks destined to miss England's bid for Euros glory.

Manchester City have completed the £5.2m signing of Argentine 'mini Messi' Dario Sarmiento from Estudiantes.

Mateo Kovacic is a major doubt for Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second leg versus Real Madrid after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury.

Real Madrid will pay £17,000 to fly Marcelo to London on a private jet next week for the Champions League semi-final with Chelsea after his appeal to avoid election duty was denied.

THE TIMES

Edinson Cavani is close to agreeing a one-year contract extension with Manchester United.

Premier League clubs are set to be allowed up to 500 away fans at matches in the final two rounds of the season as part of crowds of 10,000 supporters.

Manchester United are concerned that anti-Glazer protesters will try to disrupt Sunday's game against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

DAILY MIRROR

Lionel Messi has been offered a new Barcelona contract that is half of his current salary but is 10 years long.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has supported Jurgen Klopp's claim that the team needs to do better at closing out games.

Chelsea have reportedly jumped ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to take a pay cut at Barcelona on the condition that the club uses the cash saving to fund a bid for Erling Haaland.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester City will not celebrate on social media if they win the Premier League title on Sunday.

DAILY STAR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to get his own statue in his Norwegian hometown. Fans have already raised £53,000 to cover the costs and will gift the sculpture to the buyer.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be scoring goals for Juventus but he isn't happy at the Serie A club and reports suggest a transfer might be on the cards.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jose Mourinho has revealed he told Scott McTominay to go with his heart when he picked Scotland in 2018.

John Kennedy admits he would consider an offer to become Celtic's new director of football.

DAILY RECORD

Fashion Sakala will confirm his move to Rangers this weekend.