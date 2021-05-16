Borussia Dortmund open to Manchester United buying Jadon Sancho - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Borussia Dortmund are opening the door to Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho - but Erling Haaland is staying.

Arsenal have been told Martin Odegaard will "want assurances" before making his loan move permanent.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss their clash against West Brom as well as the rest of the Premier League season due to a foot issue he sustained this week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Youri Tielemans is close to signing a new contract with Leicester City in another huge boost for the FA Cup winners.

THE TIMES

The government is considering an independent regulator for English football, according to Nigel Huddleston, the sports minister.

The Hundred could be hit by the withdrawal of several Australian players because of border controls in Australia due to the covid-19 pandemic.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace hope to snap up Romanian centre-half Radu Dragusin from Juventus at the second attempt.

Southampton, Leeds and Burnley are keeping a close eye on Jacob Murphy's Newcastle future.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston admits the Indian Covid variant is a threat to getting fans back into stadiums.

DAILY MAIL

Willian is set to join departing Arsenal defender David Luiz in exiting the Gunners this summer, according to reports.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Sadio Mane has apologised after refusing to shake his hand at Old Trafford.

The Government will come under major pressure on Monday morning from some of English football's biggest names to establish an independent football regulator.

DAILY MIRROR

Harvey Elliott has returned to Liverpool training after a successful loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has again insisted they will not listen to any offers for the club.

Lille star Sven Botman has admitted he is flattered by reports linking him with a move to Liverpool.