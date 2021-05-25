Mauricio Pochettino considering stunning Tottenham return - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is considering a stunning Tottenham return and could convince Harry Kane to snub a summer transfer.

West Ham fear Manchester United will block any attempt to sign Jesse Lingard by opting to keep the star this summer.

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is in urgent transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain over his future following Sunday's Ligue 1 title flop.

Sol Campbell is out of the running for the England Under-21 job.

Gareth Bale will join Wales for pre-Euro 2020 training on Wednesday after being allowed to fly back to Madrid to see his family.

Blackburn ace Ben Brereton received a shock call-up to Chile on Monday night.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Jadon Sancho a transfer priority this summer despite support from some Manchester United players for Jack Grealish as a signing.

Bruno Lage has flown into England for talks with the Wolves board as they prepare to replace Nuno Espirito Santo.

Gareth Southgate will name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his provisional England Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford has spoken of England's chances of winning Euro 2021 and said the "talent and ability" in the team is as "high as I've seen it".

The Tokyo Olympics is under renewed pressure after a fourth Covid-19 wave prompted the United States to warn against travel to Japan.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is set to name Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his England squad despite their ongoing injury worries.

Big hitters are committing to a box office film about Leicester and Jamie Vardy despite their final day reverse.

William Saliba says he has enjoyed a "season with a lot of learning" ahead of his expected return to Arsenal.

DAILY MAIL

Frank Lampard and Jody Morris are set to part ways ahead of their anticipated returns to football.

English football chiefs are set to receive findings of a landmark study on the dangers of heading the ball as early as next week.

Team GB athletes have been swallowing tiny computerised pills in a bid to prepare for the stifling heat that awaits them at the Olympics in Japan this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Eddie Howe has asked Celtic to make approaches for Bournemouth trio Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Richard Hughes.

Hapoel Jerusalem have made a shock move to join Aberdeen and Portsmouth in the fight to land Clark Robertson.

Liverpool have taken Hibs youngster Ethan Laidlaw on trial.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has revealed he came close to moving to America to be a manager.

THE TIMES

The Premier League has called for digital Covid passports to be introduced to ensure that there are full stadiums next season.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored one of the most iconic goals of Euro 2016, looks likely to be left out the Wales squad for next month's tournament.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has admitted he turned to drinking and partying during a nightmare eight-month spell out injured in 2019.