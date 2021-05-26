Papers: Tottenham have offered Antonio Conte a lucrative contract

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly offered Antonio Conte a massive contract which would make him the second highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

Image: Tottenham have reportedly offered Antonio Conte a deal to be the new manager

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, as they look to find a replacement for the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum.

Manchester United have been looking at a potential return for Cristiano Ronaldo since April, according to reports.

Leeds are reportedly targeting Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez - which could see them end their long-standing interest in Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul.

DAILY MIRROR

Ozan Kabak's Liverpool setback could be short-lived after Leicester City emerged as shock suitors for the defender.

Ibrahima Konate will become Liverpool's first signing of the summer transfer window after completing a medical with the club, reports suggest.

THE SUN

Wolves have asked about Frank Lampard's availability to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, according to reports.

Olivier Giroud is reportedly keen on joining AC Milan when his Chelsea deal expires this summer.

Image: Could Olivier Giroud be on his way to Serie A?

Manchester United and Chelsea are on alert after AC Milan confirm contract-rebel keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has left the club.

Patrick Vieira has begged Arsenal's owners to sell up as he confirmed that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek will return with another takeover offer.

DAILY MAIL

UEFA is believed to be considering getting rid of the away goals rule for European competitions with it increasingly felt it is outdated.

THE GUARDIAN

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has denied allegations he and Donald Trump attempted to pay a US senator money in order to drop an investigation into a cheating scandal involving the team.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee United are set to name Tam Courts as their new head coach.

Tommy Wright wants Euan Murray to help lead Kilmarnock straight back up to the Premiership.