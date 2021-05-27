Manchester United to make Jan Oblak move - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United will make an ambitious move for Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak to solve their No 1 crisis.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is confident he can pull off Mauricio Pochettino's sensational return to Tottenham.

Jesse Lingard called in police after his watch was stolen from West Ham's dressing room during a game.

David de Gea ignored his penalty cheat sheet as Manchester United lost their Europa League final penalty shootout against Villarreal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager has taken a fresh twist amid 48 hours of high-profile changes at some of Europe's biggest clubs with Antonio Conte and even Mauricio Pochettino emerging as candidates under consideration.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be backed with a new contract and summer signings in the transfer market, spearheaded by outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, despite Manchester United finishing the season without a trophy.

Stoke City could become the next Championship club to be forced into selling their stadium to avoid breaching financial rules, after recording huge pre-tax losses of £88million.

Championship side Jersey Reds have considered quitting English rugby in order to join France's league structure following the latest funding cuts to Championship clubs by the Rugby Football Union.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have made Jack Grealish their No 1 midfield target and are prepared to make the Aston Villa star English football's first £100million player.

Ryan Mason is ready to become a full-time manager following his promising spell in caretaker charge of Tottenham.

The Premier League has moved a step closer to using automated technology to decide offside calls after a successful trial at a top-flight club.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust have launched a scathing attack on UEFA and accused the governing body of 'intentionally' preventing fans from being able to attend this weekend's Champions League final.

England's players will enter another tournament with a division in the squad's commercial arrangements this summer as the FA is yet to complete the long-running process of taking all its promotional work in-house.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is sweating over the fitness of Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, with Maguire facing a race to be fit for England's opening game of the European Championships.