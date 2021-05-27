Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez put up for sale by Man City - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Raheem Sterling heads a list of players Manchester City are prepared to offload this summer as Pep Guardiola plots a fresh era of dominance, as well as Riyad Mahrez.

Crystal Palace's pursuit of Sean Dyche as their next manager is being held up by the huge expense of the proposed deal, which, in addition to the £3m in compensation due to Burnley, could end up costing them £7m-a-year in wages and salary.

Preston's Peter Ridsdale and Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes have emerged as the main contenders to join the EFL Board in what could be an intriguing election for the Championship clubs next month.

Manchester United managing director Richard Arnold is in line to replace Ed Woodward as the man in charge at Old Trafford with the Glazer family eager for continuity at the club despite the embarrassment of the European Super League debacle.

THE SUN

A group of Manchester United fans were forced to spend the night in Poland after being denied boarding to a flight home because of a Covid testing mixup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sheffield Wednesday players have been stunned by a request from the club to be furloughed following their relegation from the Championship.

THE TIMES

Saudi Arabia is drawing up plans for a potential bid for the 2030 World Cup that could result in the country becoming a rival to a joint British and Irish bid.