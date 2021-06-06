Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier wants Man Utd move - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Kieran Trippier has told England team-mates he is keen to secure a move to Manchester United.

Aston Villa are set to swoop for England and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Wolves will listen to offers for Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho this summer.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to raid his old club Tottenham for captain Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal have offered Eddie Nketiah to Leeds for £20m, according to reports.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Erling Haaland after Borussia Dortmund slapped a £172m price tag on the striker.

DAILY MAIL

Wolves are braced for an offer from Arsenal this week for Ruben Neves.

Sean Dyche is poised to sign a new contract at Burnley this week as four Premier League clubs seek to fill managerial vacancies.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is a loan target for Newcastle United.

Manchester United are to install new floodlights at both Old Trafford and Carrington as part of an £11m schedule of works this summer.

Arsenal have been urged to finally go and get a deal done for Wilfried Zaha this summer, by former Gunner Emmanuel Petit.

Leicester have released nine players in a major clear-out of the squad.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham will confirm the appointment of former Juventus transfer chief Fabio Paratici this week.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists Kylian Mbappe will not be sold and will not be leaving on a free.

Arsenal are considering extending Matteo Guendouzi's contract despite his future at The Emirates remaining uncertain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal look set to miss out on another transfer target amid reports that Leicester City have won the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is attracting no shortage of transfer interest amid suggestions that he could be set to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are hoping to get Ange Postecoglou on a plane to conclude the deal as soon as possible - but the 55-year-old will need to do 10 days in isolation, leaving current coaches John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan to welcome back the players on June 17.

Nicolae Stanciu refused to take the knee before Romania's friendly against England in protest over Ondrej Kudela's UEFA ban for racially abusing Glen Kamara.

SCOTTISH SUN

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to step up their interest in Kristoffer Ajer after his Celtic quit revelation.

Celtic 'January target' Philip Zinckernagel has revealed he snubbed a switch to Parkhead for a move to Watford as they are 'a bigger club'.