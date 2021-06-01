Bernardo Silva in line for Manchester City exit this summer - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City's rebuilding project this summer has sparked interest in Bernardo Silva as a shock target for top clubs in Spain, France and Italy.

The swift departure of Carlo Ancelotti from Everton has left another big Premier League club in the hunt for a new manager this summer, although it has emerged that the Italian's old rival, Jose Mourinho, was sounded out for the Real job originally.

Daniel Levy is prepared to tell prospective Tottenham manager Antonio Conte that the club will keep star striker Harry Kane.

Toni Minichiello, one of Britain's most prominent athletics coaches and the man who guided Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic glory, has been suspended from coaching by the sport's governing body pending a disciplinary investigation.

DAILY MAIL

Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Belgium's Euro 2020 opener against Russia even if he has a protective mask, coach Roberto Martinez admitted on Wednesday.

Liverpool's hopes of potentially signing Florian Neuhaus have increased after the midfielder denied he had already agreed a deal with Bayern Munich.

Even the best teams Tottenham can expect to face in the Europa Conference League are mostly rated at the level of relegated Fulham and newly promoted Norwich, or below, according to a new analysis.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea are preparing to offload as many as eleven players this summer and could have a £180m kitty to play with as a result.

Everton's board have identified two leading candidates in Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes, as they met again on Wednesday to whittle down their short-list to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all entered a transfer tussle for Lille right-back Zeki Celik with the summer transfer window opening next week.

Barcelona are ready to end speculation about the future of Lionel Messi, by offering him a staggering 10-year contract.

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has stood by his decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and has claimed it was a 'good choice' to let him go.

THE TIMES

Didier Deschamps has accused Aymeric Laporte of lying about his availability for France.

THE GUARDIAN

The NFL on Wednesday pledged to halt the use of "race-norming" which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function in the $1bn settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias.

DAILY STAR

Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and Norwich City's Emi Buendia ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Ham are closing in on a £14m deal for Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral - and want him at the club before the start of Euro 2020.

Arsenal could sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in a cut-price deal this summer following a tricky season for German stopper Bernd Leno under Mikel Arteta.

DAILY RECORD

Rui Faria has emerged as a potential alternative to Ange Postecoglou for the Celtic hot-seat.

SCOTTISH SUN

UEFA has revealed it could take weeks for Ange Postecoglou to get the green light to boss Celtic.

AEK Athens are ready to offer Olivier Ntcham a Celtic escape route.

Livingston have snapped up defender James Penrice from Partick - with Scott Tiffoney going the other way.