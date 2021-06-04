Mike Ashley closes in on £300m sale of Newcastle United - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Mike Ashley believes he is about to be given the green light to finally complete his £300m sale of Newcastle.

Jose Mourinho has backed Harry Kane to use his Tottenham trophy drought to fire him up for the Euros.

Football anthem Vindaloo is being remade for the Euros - with Danny Dyer and Paddy McGuinness on vocals.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed his parents talked him out of moving abroad when he was 14.

Image: PSG's Kylian Mbappe is hoping to shine for France at Euro 2020

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are confident Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit in the time to start pre-season training on July 12.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legal team has asked for his rape case to be thrown out of court, claiming his accuser's lawyers secretly gave stolen papers to police investigators.

Carlos Tevez is set to announce that he is quitting Boca Juniors.

Barcelona legend Xavi has rejected a job offer from the Brazil national team amid continuing rumours that he could return to the Nou Camp as manager.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea will seek clarity on N'Golo Kante's future as a matter of urgency with a view to handing him an extension.

Leicester, Wolfsburg and Lyon are among the clubs interested in Bournemouth's key forward Arnaut Danjuma following their failure to secure a Premier League return.

Image: Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma is being targeted by top-flight clubs across Europe

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Fresh doubt was cast on the Tokyo Olympics when a leading member of the Japanese Olympics Committee broke ranks to claim that the country was being "cornered" into hosting the Games.

DAILY STAR

The Copa America plunged into further problems as several of Brazil's Europe-based stars debated whether or not to play in the tournament that kicks off on 13 June.

DAILY RECORD

Steve Clarke admits England can win Euro 2020 and if he doesn't lead Scotland to glory this summer, it wouldn't bother him if they did.

Clarke will have his big guns back for the final Euros tune-up clash with Luxembourg, but John Fleck could be stuck on his balcony in Spain when Scotland jet back to the UK.

Image: Steve Clarke will look to guide England out of Group D at Euro 2020, with England, Croatia and Czech Republic the opponents

SCOTTISH SUN

Jose Mourinho believes Steve Clarke can lead Scotland through the Euro 2020 group stages and into the history books.

Motherwell have offered Kyle Lafferty the chance to stay in the Premiership.