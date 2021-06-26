Raheem Sterling angry at being offered by Man City in Harry Kane deal - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City could have scuppered their bid to convince Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract by offering England's Euro star as a makeweight for Harry Kane.

Sergio Aguero is playing a key role in trying to persuade Lionel Messi to sign a new contract at Barcelona, club president Joan Laporta has revealed.

Raheem Sterling is poised to become a global megastar like David Beckham after firing England to Tuesday's Euros clash with Germany.

Aston Villa are ready to spend up to £40m to take Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

Barcelona have found themselves in an all too familiar position concerning Philippe Coutinho as they face a challenge to offload him this summer.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have joined England team meetings via Zoom to ensure they are prepared if required for Tuesday's blockbuster Euro last-16 clash against Germany at Wembley.

The Champions League-winning former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez is close to taking over at Everton with the contract now being finalised and an announcement expected in the next week.

Mo Farah's coach insists the four-time Olympic champion has not raced for the final time, despite a failure to qualify for the Tokyo Games seemingly signalling the end of his elite career.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Gareth Southgate has printed out the National Anthem and urged his stars to 'sing with pride'.

Graham Potter does not wish to leave Brighton for Tottenham in a hurry - and would cost £15m if he did.

Tottenham have set up a £15m swoop for Bologna's Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Leicester are ready to meet the asking price for Dundee United's teenage defender Kerr Smith.

West Brom's new boss Valerien Ismael plans to land centre-half Kean Bryan from relegated rivals Sheffield United.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Tottenham dropped their interest in appointing Graham Potter as their new manager this summer because of Brighton's massive demands over a compensation package.

West Ham target Jesse Lingard is to be offered a new three-year deal by Manchester United.

Manchester City have added Chelsea's Reece James to their already hefty transfer wish-list this summer.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United stars Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek may be at risk of the axe this summer with the club admitting 'every player has a realistic valuation', according to reports.

Ajax continue to explore the possibility of signing Steven Bergwijn this summer but Tottenham are reluctant to sell the winger.

Aston Villa are reportedly set to offer a second bid in their ambitious move for Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe.

Wigan Athletic have beaten off rivals to the signature of former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Amos.

Leeds are amongst a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Junior Firpo.

Ousmane Dembele has no intention of signing a new contract at Barcelona - and the serious injury he has suffered at Euro 2020 has increased the probability of the player leaving on a free at the end of next season.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has denied reports from Greece that he splashed €500,000 at a restaurant and left a €30,000 tip for the staff while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Barnsley are poised to appoint Austrian Markus Schopp as their new manager.

Scottish Champions Rangers have expressed an interest in Northampton prospect Caleb Chukwuemeka.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Callum McGregor looks set to become Celtic's new captain.