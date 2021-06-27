Paper Talk: Leicester defender Wesley Fofana a target for Real Madrid

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana has emerged as a target for Real Madrid to replace Raphael Varane should Manchester United sign the Frenchman.

Graham Potter is the ninth manager to turn down the Tottenham head coach job with Nuno Espirito Santo now in the frame.

Brentford are set to swoop for Nottingham Forest centre-half Joe Worrall - after missing out on Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Newcastle United are reportedly in a nine-club transfer tussle to sign Ecuador star Piero Hincapie.

DAILY MAIL

Luke Shaw has launched a withering attack on Jose Mourinho and told his former Manchester United manager to stop living in the past.

Chelsea are used to sending young players out on loan to gain experience but they have taken that policy a step further and extended it to their coaching staff.

David Moyes' influence at West Ham is growing ever stronger as his son David Moyes Jr is now working with his dad at the London Stadium.

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o feels his old side should look to sign Sergio Ramos after his time at the Bernabeu came to an end earlier this month.

DAILY MIRROR

PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has conceded that Liverpool target Donyell Malen is set to leave this summer.

Ben White has broken his silence on the transfer rumours surrounding him and Arsenal, insisting that "you cannot believe" everything that is heard.

Gareth Bale has been slammed for not working hard enough for Wales during their Euro 2020 loss to Denmark.