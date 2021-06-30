Man City will pocket £11.2m from Man Utd's Jadon Sancho deal - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester City will net a £11.2m windfall from Jadon Sancho's sale to Manchester United after their bitter rivals finally agreed a £72.9m deal with Borussia Dortmund for the England winger.
Gareth Southgate faces a selection dilemma for England's European Championship quarter-final against Ukraine, with four players being one yellow card away from a one-match ban.
Aston Villa have expressed an interest in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and are also monitoring Tottenham's Harry Winks and Norwich's Todd Cantwell.
Pep Guardiola wants to promote Belgium teenager Romeo Lavia to his first-team squad following Fernandinho agreeing to stay at Manchester City for next season.
DAILY MAIL
Nuno Tavares is to undergo a medical ahead of confirming his £6.8m transfer from Benfica to Arsenal.
Major sports are increasingly optimistic capacity crowds will return to events and stadiums this summer, after the Chief Medical Officer signalled his support for lifting covid restrictions on Freedom Day.
Newcastle United are rivalling neighbours Sunderland for highly-rated Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.
Former Manchester United, Ajax and Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal is reportedly ready to come out of retirement to be Netherlands boss for the third time.
THE TIMES
Manchester United are set to announce the £73m signing of Jadon Sancho in the next 48 hours.
The Premier League is to come under renewed pressure to fall into line with the rest of football and allow five substitutes next season amid growing concerns about players' workload which has come to a head during Euro 2020.
Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount will come under consideration for England's European Championship quarter-final against Ukraine.
THE SUN
Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles was filmed surveying the wreck of his £105,000 car after flipping it on the M25.
Mohamed Salah is set to skip the Tokyo Olympics after Liverpool won the club vs country row.
Patrick Vieira could return to Arsenal for a selection of young stars to bolster his Crystal Palace squad.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal will finally get Mesut Ozil off their books completely as of July 1, when the Gunners will no longer have to subsidise the playmaker's Fenerbahce wages.
Aston Villa refuse to be deterred after failing with a fresh £30m bid for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe.
DAILY STAR
Juventus are keeping tabs on Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, should they fail to sign Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli this summer.
DAILY RECORD
Odsonne's Edouard's hopes of securing a path into the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers are in tatters after Leicester splashed out £23m on the next Jamie Vardy.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers have banked an extra £1m thanks to former academy star Billy Gilmour's stunning success with Chelsea and Scotland.
Dundee could try to resurrect a move for former Dundee United hero Nadir Ciftci.