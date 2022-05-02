Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Listen and subscribe on:

APPLE

CASTBOX

SPOTIFY

YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Latest episode:

Jonathan Oakes is joined by David Prutton and Don Goodman to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel dissects all the most recent news and talking points from the EFL as we head to the climax of the season.

In League One (from the start) we review the final day of the season as Wigan and Rotherham secured promotion. The play-offs are also set as MK Dons face Wycombe and Sunderland play Sheffield Wednesday. Who will join Wigan and Rotherham in the Championship?

Elsewhere, there's reaction as Plymouth missed out on the play-offs and Gillingham were relegated after nine years in League One. Also, Lincoln announced the departure of Michael Appleton after their final game. What's next for Lincoln?

In the Championship (32m53s), there's a huge game coming up on Tuesday as promotion rivals Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest clash live on Sky Sports. Who has the edge going into the game at the Vitality Stadium?

And finally, in League Two (52m47s), Exeter clinched promotion last week and moved top of the table as the race for the title heats up following Forest Green's defeat to Harrogate. We get reaction to Exeter's promotion, Bristol Rovers' thrilling comeback win at Rochdale and the race for the League Two play-offs.

All that and much, much more!

And don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement and the Scottish Football Podcast.