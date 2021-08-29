Borussia Dortmund chief hits out at latest Erling Haaland transfer rumours- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has hit back at the latest rumours linking Erling Haaland with a move away from the German club with PSG reportedly weighing up a £200m bid.

DAILY MAIL

West Ham are closing on a £21m deal for CSKA Moscow forward Niko Vlasic. Talks are at an advanced stage with the Hammers expected to agree a further £4m in add-ons for the Croatia international, who was formerly at Everton.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is wanted by Aston Villa in a £15m deal with the 20-year-old failing to make an impression at Anfield this season.

Watford manager Xisco Munoz wants Ismaila Sarr to stay at Vicarage Road, and says it would take a huge offer to tempt the Senegalese winger away, with Liverpool reported to be interested in the player.

THE SUN

Arsenal are plotting a shock swoop for Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio, who does not feature in Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is available for £34m.

DAILY STAR

Clubs could be invited to make offers for Manchester United winger Dan James, with Everton, Brighton, Leeds and Crystal Palace all in the running. The 23-year-old could head out on loan or even be sold if the right offer arrives before deadline day.

DAILY RECORD

Joey Veerman has admitted defeat in his bid to leave Heerenveen this summer amid interest from Rangers. The midfielder was reportedly a top target of Steven Gerrard this summer and told his current club that he wanted to leave for a new challenge.

DAILY EXPRESS

The Arsenal board do not want to go through another managerial recruitment process just now despite Mikel Arteta's poor start to the new Premier League season.