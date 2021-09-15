Cristiano Ronaldo moves house over bleating sheep - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have switched mansions after bleating sheep kept waking them.

Bruno Fernandes is closing in on a new five-year Manchester United deal worth more than £250,000-a-week.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed plans for a new European league worth £8.5billion.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ilkay Gundogan has been promoted to Manchester City vice-captain following a vote by Pep Guardiola's players and backroom staff this week, demoting Kevin de Bruyne.



Chelsea are being made to sweat over the future of Antonio Rudiger with the defender stalling over the club's offer of a new £140,000-a-week contract.



Chris Hughton is set to leave his job as Nottingham Forest manager after a seventh Championship defeat of the season.



Plans to ban those who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus from attending football matches and other major sporting events were on Wednesday branded "disgraceful"



Helmut Marko, the Red Bull advisor, has cast apparent doubt on Lewis Hamilton's claims that his "sore neck" was getting worse following his crash with Max Verstappen.



Fly-half Marcus Smith is on course to return from Lions duty for Harlequins' Premiership semi-final rematch against Bristol Bears on October 8.

DAILY MAIL

Derby County are set to be handed a 12-point penalty after a breakthrough in talks with the EFL.

The first adult football match with heading restrictions will take place later this month as researchers try to discover whether the game can function without it and reduce the risk of dementia for players.

Team Europe have secured an exemption from US travel restrictions to allow players' wives and girlfriends to fly out for next week's Ryder Cup.

Michael Holding, one of the most respected and recognisable voices in cricket, is to retire from commentating.

DAILY MIRROR

Chris Wilder is eyeing the Nottingham Forest job as Chris Hughton works flat out to get results going his way.

Former England international Carlton Palmer made a surprise return to football on Tuesday night at the age of 55 when he was named on the Grantham subs bench.

Bernd Leno was visibly frustrated during Arsenal's training session on Wednesday as the Gunners prepare for their Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend.