Only £50m available for Newcastle United in January transfer window - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United will have a January transfer budget of only £50m despite there being room for another £140m under Financial Fair Play rules.

Phil Foden is joining England team-mates Sam Johnstone and Reece James as a Unique Sports Group player.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Barcelona are hoping to sign Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen next summer if they eventually become free agents.

Kylian Mbappe will quit Paris Saint-Germain next summer regardless of the size of the club's offer of a new contract.

A report in Spain has suggested Arsenal would be interested in a loan swap with Real Madrid involving Gareth Bale and Alexandre Lacazette.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is plotting a move for Riqui Puig now the Barcelona midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Arsene Wenger is refusing to give up on his radical plans for a biennial World Cup despite growing backlash from many parts of the football universe.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Dani Alves has told Barcelona he would be happy to return and help them out now he is a free agent after the termination of his contract with Sao Paulo.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Premier League clubs are lagging behind other leading football leagues and the world's major sports in persuading players to get Covid-19 vaccinations

Real Madrid are ready to offer Paul Pogba £12m per year and a £25m signing bonus, according to a report in Spain.

The Danish FA has opened an investigation into an alleged pool party involving players from the national team and hotel staff before their World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Mikel Arteta is reported to have settled on Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as the man he wants to bring in to replace Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Newcastle supporters have been warned not to expect Erling Haaland and other superstars to arrive at the club despite their new-found spending power.

Middlesbrough fans unfurled a banner aiming a expletive-laden dig at Newcastle's £300m takeover during their Sky Bet Championship clash with Peterborough.

Olivier Giroud snubbed a move to Everton after a friend of his received a "sign from heaven" in a dream.

THE OBSERVER

Stuart Broad has set his sights on being 100% in time for England's first Ashes Test against Australia in December as he steps up his recovery from a torn calf which was so bad it kept him off his feet for two weeks after the injury.

More than 260 Australian Rules footballers have signed up to the AFL's Players for Climate Action group.