David Beckham to net £150m as face of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

David Beckham will be unveiled as the face of the Qatar World Cup next month - netting £150m.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his stunned Manchester United team-mates the hairdryer treatment after they went 2-0 down against Atalanta.

Steve Bruce turned to his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson for advice on his future at Newcastle.

A Premier League star was attacked by masked thugs with machetes in his own home, then tied up along with his terrified partner.

Newcastle have put Wolves skipper and England star Conor Coady on their wanted list for their Premier League rescue mission.

Chelsea want to grab Charlton's England youth keeper James Beadle to groom him as a future No 1.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool have sent members of their in-house security team to Manchester City to gather information after stepping up their investigation into allegations that an Anfield fan spat at Pep Guardiola's backroom staff.

Marc Overmars has opened talks with Newcastle about becoming the Toon's director of football.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed his appreciation for Manchester United stars Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has opened up for the first time on his harrowing experience of being sexually abused by his teacher at the age of 13.

Security will be ramped up around the hotels and team buses used by Manchester United and Liverpool for Sunday's clash at Old Trafford following the trouble that caused the same fixture to be called off last season.

Brendan Rodgers has denied reports that star midfielder Youri Tielemans has rejected a new contract at Leicester.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Cristiano Ronaldo has added his support to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by insisting Manchester United players should take responsibility for their recent poor results.

Raphinha could not disguise his views on the tackle that saw him leave Elland Road on crutches, taking aim at referee Robert Jones not long after the final whistle of Leeds United's draw.

THE OBSERVER

The Rugby Football Union's bid to host the women's World Cup in 2025 could hinge on whether the government provides financial backing of up to £30m.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester City are set to reward Ferran Torres with a bumper new contract at the Etihad following a run of goalscoring form - despite the injury he suffered on international duty.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers will look to strike a deal with Nigeria that ensures Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey can play against Celtic on January 2.

Graeme Mathie was spotted in the Directors Box during Celtic's win over St Johnstone - sparking speculation he could be lined up for a role at Parkhead.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Dundee United could land a £3m windfall after Stoke City put a £20m price tag on defender Harry Souttar.