Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson close to finalising Selhurst Park return to replace Patrick Vieira until end of season

Roy Hodgson is to return to Crystal Palace as manager until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old will replace Patrick Vieira, who was sacked on March 17 after less than two years in charge.

Former England boss Hodgson returns for a second spell in charge at Selhurst Park, having previously managed the Eagles between September 2017 and May 2021.

He is set to be appointed despite stating last May, when he was coming towards the end of a short spell in charge of Watford: "I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further stories in the world of Premier League football."

The club's U21s head coach Paddy McCarthy oversaw Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal, supported by assistant Darren Powell and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely.

Palace have held onto 12th place ever since the turn of the year but their recent poor form - 13 matches across all competitions without a win and just six goals scored - has left them three points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games to go.

Premier League standings

Here's how the relegation battle is currently shaping up:

When Palace regroup after the March international break, their next six fixtures are against teams below them in the table.

The last time the Eagles played a team below them in the league was against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve in 2022, which was Vieira's last win in charge.

Leicester (H) - Saturday April 1, 3pm

Leeds (A) - Sunday April 9, 2pm

Southampton (A) - Saturday April 15, 3pm

Everton (H) - Saturday April 22, 3pm

Wolves (A) - Tuesday April 25, 7.30pm

West Ham (H) - Saturday April 29, 12.30pm

'Sacking Vieira a mistake - Zaha will be disappointed'

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison speaking to Sky Sports News on Friday:

"For me, it's not the right call - I don't think he should have been sacked. I know the run they have been on is terrible - without a win since the New Year. But I speak to a lot of people at Palace, around the place there has been a lot of togetherness and that's down to Patrick.

"I know it's a results-based industry but the run of games they have had is ridiculous. After Arsenal, the next five or six games are all winnable. I would have stuck with him. I don't know which other manager can come in and turn it around.

"It is a tough job and I don't know who is out there. Someone like a Jesse Marsch? What Palace are used to under Patrick Vieira might be different to what a new manager comes in and implements.

"So it will take time and Palace don't have time. They're in a relegation battle, you need confidence and you need someone who is going to come in and lift the team. There will be someone, as you don't make rash decisions like sacking Vieira without having someone lined up.

"I do believe the investment wasn't good enough in January, Vieira needed help in strengthening other areas.

"The biggest problem with Palace is scoring goals. They are too reliant on Wilfried Zaha and he's been injured for a bit recently. Other players need to step up, there are two players in Ebere Eze and Michael Olise who I think will go to the very top. I think Palace will stay up as they have talented players in the team.

"There are a lot of players who like Vieira, the harmony there is together. Zaha and Vieira had a brilliant relationship. I can't speak for him but he might be disappointed."