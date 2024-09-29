Premier League Predictions & best bets: Tyler Dibling gives Southampton hope against Bournemouth

Our football betting expert Jones Knows is back to provide his insight on Monday Night Football.

Bournemouth vs Southampton, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Bournemouth vs Southampton, live on Sky Sports

When there is Tyler Dibling, there is hope for Southampton this season.

We might just be looking at the next superstar in English football based on his early output.

The 18-year-old academy product wowed on debut against Manchester United, bamboozling Diogo Dalot who made four fouls against him, including one to win Saints a penalty.

He then scored the first goal of his career in the 1-1 draw with Ipswich and created another big moment for Cameron Archer, who hit the post with a wasteful finish.

Bournemouth

Southampton Monday 30th September 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

His attacking output and the way he moves with the ball reminds me of Jack Grealish - and he draws fouls like him too, winning eight fouls in his two Premier League starts.

His opposite number Milos Kerkez might be in for a tricky evening and looks a spot of value to be carded at 9/2 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

