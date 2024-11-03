Manchester United: Roy Keane says Ruben Amorim needs longer contract and team are average at everything

Roy Keane has warned incoming head coach Ruben Amorim that Manchester United are "average at everything" following their drab 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

United's new-manager bounce fell flat in a stale 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford that confirmed their worst start to a Premier League season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, United's interim boss until Amorim arrives on November 11, was unable to help spark the team into form as they played out a dismal draw with the west Londoners.

"He should have signed a longer contract," said Keane when asked about Amorim's appointment. "There is a long way back for this team.

"This is an average Manchester United team. All the stats back that up. They are hit and miss - you never know which team will turn up. Not good.

"'Boring' seems a bit strong but they lack conviction. It's really disappointing. It's so flat. This team is way off it, getting back in the top four.

"You look at certain individuals and they think they're better than they are. United are average at everything. There is nothing special about them.

"It was very quiet at Old Trafford. I was glad when the referee blew the final whistle."

Manchester United's issues in front of goal laid bare

Fernandes' Ten Hag apology irks Keane

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes revealed that he has apologised to former boss Erik ten Hag after his sacking last week.

He told Sky Sports: "We know that Erik [ten Hag] has gone, it is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes. The team is not the best, the results are not the best and he is the one who pays for it.

"Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself, it is because the team is not doing so well.

"It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager [Ten Hag] and apologised to him, I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn't scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible."

But Keane had little sympathy for Fernandes and criticised his leadership.

"I wouldn't have much time for players saying they let you down - it's too little, too late," he said.

"You are judged on what you do on the football pitch and Bruno hasn't been doing enough in a lot of the games, not showing leadership. It will be interesting to hear what Ten Hag says about it.

"Players don't really care when a manager goes, they are just concentrating on the next one coming in - they are looking after themselves, players can be selfish.

"I don't think Bruno has done enough in the last few years as captain of Manchester United to help the manager out, far from it.

"The proof is there with all the results. It's not just Bruno but I don't think he's shown enough leadership skills.

"He shouldn't be too proud of himself about what has happened in the last week. The players have let the manager down."