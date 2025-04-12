Premier League predictions, odds and best bets: Tyler Adams to go on a foul frenzy on MNF

Our betting expert Jones Knows previews Monday Night Football...

Bournemouth vs Fulham, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

This should be a competitive, high-stakes game. So with the intensity up, there should be fouls galore - something that is always assured when Bournemouth are involved.

No team have committed more fouls this season than Andoni Iraola's men and they've made at least 13 fouls in 17 of their last 18 matches. That shows you how reliable they are in this market.

There is great value on offer with Tyler Adams' fouls-committed odds.

Since coming back from injury at the end of November he has made 44 fouls in 16 starts - that's 2.6 fouls per game. The two-or-more line is a bet that's landed in 11 of his last 16 starts and in all six of his last appearances. It is 10/11 with Sky Bet to go in again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Tyler Adams +2 fouls (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt on Bilal El Khannous to score for Leicester vs Brighton (7/1 with Sky Bet) ❌

1pt on Iliman Ndiaye to score for Everton vs Nottingham Forest (4/1 with Sky Bet) ❌

1pt on Yoane Wissa to score & Brentford to win (17/2 with Sky Bet) ❌

0.5pts on El Khannous, Ndiaye & Wissa to score (160/1 with Sky Bet) ❌

1pt double on West Ham +2 handicap & Tyler Adams to make +2 fouls (5/2 with Sky Bet)