Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Are Leeds falling apart? Fans' January wishes

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we assess what is going wrong for Leeds, ask two Championship bosses what it is like to manage during the January window, hear the transfer wishes of fans from all 24 Championship clubs and test Jonathan Woodgate on his Middlesbrough history knowledge...

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Don Goodman joins Jonathan Oakes to discuss all the weekend's Championship action, after another defeat for Leeds allowed the likes of Fulham and Nottingham Forest to close the gap in the promotion race. We also round up all the latest transfer news from the second tier.

We then hear from Championship bosses Mark Warburton and Gary Rowett on what it is like to be a manager during the January window, and fans from all 24 clubs tell us their transfer wishes.

Attention then turns to League One and League Two, and wins for Rotherham, a first victory for Sol Campbell at Southend, progress for Plymouth and a rare win for Stevenage, before rounding up the rest of the weekend's action and latest transfer news.

We then puts questions about Middlesbrough's history to Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, and round things off with the WhoScored.com Performers of the Week.