Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

What's coming up on Sky Sports in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, WSL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and more...

Wednesday February 7

Nigeria vs South Africa - AFCON semi-finals, kick-off 5pm

Mainz vs FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Hibernian vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo - AFCON semi-finals, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City - Championship, 8pm

Saturday February 10

Ipswich Town vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

AFCON third-place play-off - kick-off 8pm

Sunday February 11

Coventry vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm

West Ham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Stuttgart vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Hoffenheim vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

AFCON final - kick-off 8pm

Monday February 12

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday February 13

Swansea City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 16

West Brom vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 17

Arsenal vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 18

Brighton vs Liverpool - WSL, kick-off 12pm

St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Sheffield United vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Luton vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 19

Everton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 23

Leeds United vs Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 24

Hull City vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 25

Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Wolves vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

Monday February 26

West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday February 27

Ross County vs St Mirren - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday February 28

Livingston vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 3

Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Saturday March 9

Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 10

Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 1pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 3.45pm

Monday March 11

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 16

Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 17

Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*

Brighton vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm*

Saturday March 30

Aston Villa vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 31

Liverpool vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

* These matches are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.