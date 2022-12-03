Brazil legend Pele says "I want to keep everyone calm and positive"; the 82-year-old has been in hospital in Sao Paulo since Tuesday and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection on Friday; Pele is widely known as one of the greatest footballers of all-time

Pele: Brazil legend responding well to treatment for respiratory infection, doctors say

Pele is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the last 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said on Saturday.

The 82-year-old has been in hospital since Tuesday receiving treatment for colon cancer, having undergone surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021.

The Albert Einstein hospital said on Saturday that he is being kept in hospital for a "reassessment of chemotherapy therapy" of his colon tumour.

"He is still having treatment and remains stable," the hospital added.

The statement was posted on Pele's official instagram later on Saturday, alongside a message which said: "I want to keep everyone calm and positive.

"I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup, too."

Earlier on Saturday a report from Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said Pele had been moved to palliative care and was only being treated for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath.

Asked about the news report, England captain Harry Kane said: "First and foremost, we send our best wishes to him and his family as well.

"He's an inspiration in our game, an incredible footballer and an incredible person."

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Asked about the advice Pele had given him, in which he urged the Tottenham striker to never believe he is the best player in the world and keep learning, Kane said: "To hear those words back then from him was really special for me.

"And I always feel like I'm someone who is always learning and will continue to learn for the rest of my career, so he was spot on with his advice.

"Of course, sad to hear that news, but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up as well."

France forward Kylian Mbappe, who became the first teenager since Pele to win the World Cup four years ago in Russia, tweeted on Saturday: "Pray for the King @Pele" as a tribute for the Brazil legend.

On Thursday, Pele thanked concerned fans for their messages.

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this," he posted on Instagram.

"Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes."