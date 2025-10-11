Steven Gerrard turns down Rangers return after talks as Ibrox club seek new head coach following Russell Martin sacking

Steven Gerrard will not return as Rangers head coach after stepping away from talks to succeed Russell Martin, Sky Sports News understands.

Rangers held open and constructive discussions with Gerrard on Thursday and Friday.

However, Gerrard felt the timing wasn't quite right for a return at this stage and confirmed that he did not want to continue in the recruitment process.

Talks between Gerrard and Rangers were understood to be positive throughout and both sides agreed to leave the door open for the future.

The former England captain expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the Rangers fans and wished the club every success for the season ahead.

Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2021 before departing for Aston Villa shortly afterwards. He was then sacked by Villa after less than a year in charge, before taking up a role at Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq.

He left that role in January after 18 months in charge.

So what now for Rangers?

Image: Danny Rohl is another contender who has impressed Rangers bosses in talks

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has also impressed Ibrox chiefs during the process and remains in the race for the job.

Rohl - who has been out of work since leaving the Owls in July - was sounded out by Rangers in the summer before the club appointed Martin.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh - who led the US takeover of the club in the summer - and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have been holding talks with various candidates.

They have been joined by 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell in London for the negotiations.

After 123 days in the job, Martin was sacked last Sunday after a 1-1 draw at Falkirk, leaving Rangers eighth in the Scottish Premiership, 11 points adrift of leaders Hearts and nine behind rivals Celtic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Russell Martin's 123-day tenure at Rangers

Rangers return to action next Saturday as they host Dundee United at Ibrox in the league.