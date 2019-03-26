Salomon Rondon hits out after Venezuela kit supplier accused of disguising shirts

Salomon Rondon, pictured in Venezuela's normal kit

Salomon Rondon has hit out at Venezuela's kit supplier for buying other shirts and disguising them as authentic kit for the national side to wear.

Newcastle loanee Rondon featured in Venezuela's non-official friendly defeat to Catalonia on Monday, but he and his team-mates were wearing a noticeably different kit to their normal maroon national shirts, supplied by Italian clothing company Givova.

Jhon Murillo, wearing a markedly different kit during Venezuela's 2-1 defeat to Catalonia

Minutes after the end of the game he and several team-mates took to Twitter to voice their anger at the kit supplier - having discovered the international badge and other markings had been printed onto makeshift shirts, which were made by another company and retail for €10.

Givova are then alleged to have removed any label featuring the rival company before affixing their own logo to the shirts, and the Venezuela badge.

The shirt worn by Venezuela on Monday bore a striking resemblance to one sold by sports outlet Decathlon

A Venezuela insignia had also been printed over the 'Quechua' branding - the name of the actual manufacturer - on the top of the rear of the shirt.

Captain Tomas Rincon tweeted: "Givova we demand maximum respect to our national shirt and each member of the team. Not having shirts to play today and printing some they bought is regrettable, you are embarrassing."

Givova le exigimos máximo respeto a nuestra camiseta nacional y a cada integrante del equipo.



No tener camisas para jugar hoy y estampar unas que compraron es lamentable, lo de ustedes es vergonzoso. pic.twitter.com/QzeZQXeVe2 — Tomás Rincón (@TomasRincon5) March 25, 2019

And a clearly unhappy Rondon tweeted a red circle with a line through it over the name Givova, and wrote "they are not up to par" underneath.

Sports retailer Decathlon, where it is believed the makeshift shirts were bought, have also weighed in. In a tweet of their own they said: "Yesterday, Venezuela played in a friendly against the selection of Catalonia.

"Yesterday, Venezuela had to be in a galley of jerseys. So yesterday, Venezuela played its game with disguised Quechua T-shirts."