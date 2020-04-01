Bournemouth player of the season: Pick your Premier League 2019/20 star

Who has been Bournemouth's player of the season so far? See our picks and cast your vote in our poll.

It's not been the season anyone associated with Bournemouth would have hoped for with Eddie Howe's side fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Despite the team's struggles, there have been some excellent individual performances on the field, but which player deserves the player of the season award?

Read on for the Sky Sports Football selections and have your say. Want to make a case for another player? If you are reading on skysports.com, leave a comment below...

Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale has been a real bright spot for Bournemouth. The 21-year-old, who featured in all but one of his side's league matches so far this season, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Vitality Stadium, putting in a number of excellent displays in what have been difficult circumstances. He has been kept extremely busy in between the sticks for Bournemouth, making 103 saves - the third most in the league behind Newcastle's Martin Dubravka and Arsenal's Bernd Leno.

Nathan Ake

It's been an injury-hit season for the Netherlands defender, but he's still managed to show why he is one the most highly-rated defenders around Europe. The mainstay of the Bournemouth defence, the 25-year-old has made the second highest number of clearances for his side with 124 behind Steve Cook (139), despite missing six games.

Philip Billing

The 23-year-old has had an excellent season in the middle of the park for Bournemouth, featuring 27 times. Since joining from Huddersfield in the summer, the Danish midfielder, who has made the most tackles for the Cherries so far this season, has become one of the first names on Eddie Howe's team sheet.

Harry Wilson

The Liverpool loanee has been a key threat for Bournemouth. Playing out on the wing he's scored seven goals and provided a huge threat from dead-ball situations.

Callum Wilson

It may not have been one of the 28-year-old's most productive seasons in front of goal but with nine to his name, he is still Bournemouth's leading goalscorer. Before the season was halted, Wilson had scored three goals in his previous six games and his return to form could be a key weapon for his side as they look to avoid relegation, if the season resumes.