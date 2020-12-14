Champions League last 16: Chelsea face Atletico Madrid, Liverpool meet RB Leipzig

Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16, while Liverpool play last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig.
Chelsea face a tough tie against Diego Simeone's side, who are second in La Liga, level on points with Real Sociedad with two games in hand.
Manchester City will play German side Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the knockout stages for the first time in their history.
Liverpool, who were knocked out by Atletico at this stage last season, will head to Germany for the first leg against RB Leipzig.
Julian Nagelsmann's team reached the knockout stages by beating Manchester United 3-2 in the final game in Group H.
The three English sides all avoided five-time winners Barcelona, who will play French champions Paris Saint-Germain, with Neymar facing off against his former club.
The ties will take place over two legs, with seeded group winners playing away in the first legs and at home in the return matches.
Last 16 ties in full:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
Porto vs Juventus
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta vs Real Madrid
When will the games be played?
February 15/16 and 23/24: Round of 16 first legs
March 9/10 and 16/17: Round of 16 second legs
What are the other key dates?
April 6/14, 2021: Quarter-finals
April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-finals
May 29, 2021: Final (Istanbul)