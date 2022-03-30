Teenager jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter after Euro 2020 final

A teenager has been jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the Euro 2020 final, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Justin Lee Price, 19, of Worcester, was sentenced on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.

He directed a slur at the 24-year-old Manchester United striker, who missed a spot-kick during England's penalty shootout defeat to Italy in last summer's final at Wembley.

Price previously admitted one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates' Court on March 17.

He initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, the CPS said.

The teenager then denied the offence in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted posting the tweet when he was questioned by officers a second time.

Mark Johnson, senior Crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: "Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime.

"Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all.

"I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Douglas Mackay, the CPS sports lead prosecutor, said hate crimes relating to football have risen significantly over recent years.

"The UK Football Policing Unit's internal mid-season report has shown a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels," he said.

"At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive and safe to watch.

"There is no place for hate in football and hate crimes such as this has significant impact on victims."

Image: Sky and Kick It Out are partnering to end racism in sport

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.