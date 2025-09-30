Scotland: Craig Gordon returns for World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus | Zander Clark, Dominic Hyam, Max Johnston out

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has recalled goalkeeper Craig Gordon to his squad for October's World Cup qualifiers.

The 42-year-old - who last featured for Scotland in the Nations League play-off defeat to Greece - replaces his Hearts team-mate Zander Clark.

Both players have struggled for minutes this season. Gordon has recently recovered from a neck injury, meaning he is yet to play for the Scottish Premiership leaders, while Clark has not featured since August.

Clarke's other goalkeeping options are also short of game time at club level. Angus Gunn - who kept back-to-back clean sheets in Scotland's opening two games - has not featured for Nottingham Forest this season. Meanwhile, Rangers' Liam Kelly has only played in one League Cup fixture.

Image: Angus Gunn (L) is currently Scotland No. 1 but now faces competition from the likes of Craig Gordon

Elsewhere, Celtic duo Kieran Tierney and Anthony Ralston are included in Clarke's squad again - despite both dropping out ahead of the opening matches against Denmark and Belarus.

Image: Celtic full-backs Kieran Tierney (L) and Anthony Ralston both withdrew from the last camp due to injury

However, fellow defenders Dominic Hyam and Max Johnston do not feature in a smaller 23-player squad for the games against Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park.

It is a story of consistency for Clarke, who has picked the same midfield options that include the likes of Ben Gannon Doak, Serie A quartet Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and Lennon Miller, plus Aston Villa's John McGinn, who is just one appearance away from earning his 80th cap.

Image: Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay have impressed together at Napoli

While Gordon returns, his Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland misses out - despite scoring three goals in his last two appearances - with the same four strikers selected from the previous camp.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Udinese).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich).

How the campaign started

Image: Che Adams scored as Scotland beat Belarus

Scotland picked up four points from their opening two qualifiers ahead of this Hampden Park double-header, as Clarke bids to guide the men's side to their first World Cup since 1998.

The campaign started with a draw away to top-seeds Denmark, followed by a 2-0 win away to Belarus - results that leave Scotland level on points with the Danes at the top of Group C.

It is certainly a sprint to the 2026 World Cup - with this squad being named just 22 days after Scotland's last match. The game against Greece is just nine days away, with the Belarus game at Hampden Park three days later and the final group fixtures in mid-November.