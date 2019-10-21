Mauricio Pellegrino and Leganes part company after winless start

Mauricio Pellegrino has left Leganes after failing to win a game this season

La Liga's bottom club Leganes have parted company with coach Mauricio Pellegrino.

Leganes, who were beaten 2-0 at local rivals Getafe on Saturday, are two points adrift at the foot of the table with two points after nine games. They are the only team in the league yet to win a game this season.

"Leganes and Mauricio Pellegrino have decided mutually to go their separate ways," read a club statement.

"The Argentine coach, who last year led the team to secure its status in the top flight, will not be in charge of the team for next week's game against Mallorca.

"Reserve-team coach Luis Cembranos and his assistant Carlos Martinez will take charge of the team for the next few training sessions."

Pellegrino was in charge of Southampton from June 2017 to March 2018

Pellegrino was previously the manager of Southampton. He joined the Saints in June 2017 on a three-year contract but was sacked the following March following a run of just one win in 17 matches.

He has also managed Valencia and Alaves.