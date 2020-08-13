FA Cup replays scrapped for 2020-21 season
Decision made "to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule and to ensure that domestic competitions can still be delivered"
FA Cup replays have been scrapped for the 2020-21 season, the Football Association has confirmed.
In a statement released on Thursday, the FA said the decision had been made "to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule and to ensure that domestic competitions can still be delivered".
The FA Cup will also be less lucrative for clubs next season, with the overall prize fund returning to the same level as the 2017-18 campaign "due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic".
The winners will receive £1.8m, down from £3.6m in the 2019-20 season.
The 2020-21 competition will begin with an extra preliminary round on September 1, with the final due to be played at Wembley on May 15, 2021.
Arsenal are the current holders, having beaten London rivals Chelsea 2-1 earlier this month.
Full FA Cup schedule
Extra Preliminary Round - Tuesday September 1, 2020
Preliminary Round - Saturday September 12, 2020
First Round Qualifying - Tuesday September 22, 2020
Second Round Qualifying - Saturday October 3, 2020
Third Round Qualifying - Tuesday October 13, 2020
Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday October 24, 2020
First Round Proper - Saturday November 7, 2020
Second Round Proper - Saturday November 28, 2020
Third Round Proper - Saturday January 9, 2021
Fourth Round Proper - Saturday January 23, 2021
Fifth Round Proper - Wednesday February 10, 2021
Quarter Finals - Saturday March 20, 2021
Semi Finals - Saturday April 17, 2021
Final - Saturday May 15, 2021