FA Cup first round: Local derby as AFC Sudbury of Isthmian League paired with Colchester United

AFC Sudbury have been handed a plum home draw in the first round of the FA Cup after being paired with local League Two club Colchester United.

The Suffolk side, who play in Isthmian League Division One North, will host their local rivals from 15 miles down the road in Essex after stunning in-form National League South leaders Dartford 3-1 in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday.

Only four teams from tier eight, where AFC Sudbury ply their trade, were in the draw but the other three all have to go through replays to try and secure a place in the competition proper where teams from Leagues One and Two join.

Marine, one of last season's giant-killers who reached the third round and hosted Tottenham, almost knocked out National League side Wrexham on Saturday and will have to go to North Wales to try and secure a tie against Harrogate Town.

Marske United could face National League side Altrincham if they are able to beat Gateshead in a replay while Pontefract Collieries take on Halifax Town for a second time for the right to play Maidenhead United.

Horsham's reward for a shock win over Woking on Saturday is a long trip to Cumbria to take on Carlisle United, while Banbury United host Barrow and Bowers & Pitsea, who knocked out former league side Aldershot on Saturday, face a trip to League One side Lincoln City.

FA Cup first-round draw - ties to be played between November 5-8.

Bradford City vs Exeter City

Sunderland vs Mansfield Town

Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading vs Sutton United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle

Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City

Carlisle United vs Horsham

Dover Athletic or Yate Town vs Yeovil Town or Weymouth

Scunthorpe United vs Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United vs Bromley

Portsmouth vs Harrow Borough

Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town

Morecambe vs Newport County

Banbury United vs Barrow

Fleetwood Town vs Burton Albion

AFC Sudbury vs Colchester United

Northampton Town vs Cambridge United

Corinthian Casuals or St Albans vs Forest Green Rovers

Boston United or Stratford Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Pontefract Collieries or Halifax Town vs Maidenhead United

Chesterfield vs Southend United

Rochdale vs Tamworth or Notts County

Kidderminster Harriers vs Grimsby Town

Wigan Athletic vs Solihull Moors

Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta

York City or Morpeth Town vs Kettering Town or Buxton

Ipswich Town vs Oldham Athletic

AFC Wimbledon vs Brackley Town or Guiseley

Harrogate Town vs Marine or Wrexham

Hartlepool United vs Wycombe Wanderers

King's Lynn Town vs Walsall

Crewe Alexandra vs Swindon Town

Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County

Charlton Athletic vs Torquay or Havant & Waterlooville

Oxford United vs Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town vs Tranmere Rovers

Leyton Orient vs Ebbsfleet United

MK Dons vs Stevenage

Lincoln City vs Bowers and Pitsea

Port Vale vs Accrington Stanley

Marske United or Gateshead vs Altrincham