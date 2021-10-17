FA Cup first round: Local derby as AFC Sudbury of Isthmian League paired with Colchester United

AFC Sudbury have been handed a plum home draw in the first round of the FA Cup after being paired with local League Two club Colchester United.
The Suffolk side, who play in Isthmian League Division One North, will host their local rivals from 15 miles down the road in Essex after stunning in-form National League South leaders Dartford 3-1 in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday.
Only four teams from tier eight, where AFC Sudbury ply their trade, were in the draw but the other three all have to go through replays to try and secure a place in the competition proper where teams from Leagues One and Two join.
Marine, one of last season's giant-killers who reached the third round and hosted Tottenham, almost knocked out National League side Wrexham on Saturday and will have to go to North Wales to try and secure a tie against Harrogate Town.
Marske United could face National League side Altrincham if they are able to beat Gateshead in a replay while Pontefract Collieries take on Halifax Town for a second time for the right to play Maidenhead United.
Trending
- Neville on Man Utd: Shoddy, scrappy and scruffy
- Jose: Special Toon connection because of Sir Bobby, but happy at Roma
- Pogba: Man Utd need to change | Ole: I made bad calls
- PL predictions: Saint-Maximin to star in Toon win
- Why aren't Tottenham running?
- Ginola: Life gave me second chance
- Newcastle transfer rumours: Owners clash over Lampard, Haaland warning
- Spurs duo confirmed to be false Covid-19 positives
- Who next for Eubank Jr? 'We need to see a big name!'
- STREAM: Hughie Fury's heavyweight fight
Horsham's reward for a shock win over Woking on Saturday is a long trip to Cumbria to take on Carlisle United, while Banbury United host Barrow and Bowers & Pitsea, who knocked out former league side Aldershot on Saturday, face a trip to League One side Lincoln City.
FA Cup first-round draw - ties to be played between November 5-8.
Bradford City vs Exeter City
Sunderland vs Mansfield Town
Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading vs Sutton United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle
Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City
Carlisle United vs Horsham
Dover Athletic or Yate Town vs Yeovil Town or Weymouth
Scunthorpe United vs Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United vs Bromley
Portsmouth vs Harrow Borough
Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town
Morecambe vs Newport County
Banbury United vs Barrow
Fleetwood Town vs Burton Albion
AFC Sudbury vs Colchester United
Northampton Town vs Cambridge United
Corinthian Casuals or St Albans vs Forest Green Rovers
Boston United or Stratford Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Pontefract Collieries or Halifax Town vs Maidenhead United
Chesterfield vs Southend United
Rochdale vs Tamworth or Notts County
Kidderminster Harriers vs Grimsby Town
Wigan Athletic vs Solihull Moors
Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta
York City or Morpeth Town vs Kettering Town or Buxton
Ipswich Town vs Oldham Athletic
AFC Wimbledon vs Brackley Town or Guiseley
Harrogate Town vs Marine or Wrexham
Hartlepool United vs Wycombe Wanderers
King's Lynn Town vs Walsall
Crewe Alexandra vs Swindon Town
Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County
Charlton Athletic vs Torquay or Havant & Waterlooville
Oxford United vs Bristol Rovers
Crawley Town vs Tranmere Rovers
Leyton Orient vs Ebbsfleet United
MK Dons vs Stevenage
Lincoln City vs Bowers and Pitsea
Port Vale vs Accrington Stanley
Marske United or Gateshead vs Altrincham