Manchester United and Chelsea U21s win on penalties - EFL Trophy round-up

Manchester United U21s sealed a penalty shootout victory over Rochdale in their EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday night.
After a goalless draw, United's youngsters went on to win 5-4 on spot-kicks, with Harrison Hopper missing the crucial penalty in sudden death.
Chelsea U21s also won on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Walsall. Wes McDonald gave Walsall the lead early in the second half, before Dynel Simeu levelled for the Blues, who went on to win 5-3 in the shootout.
Elsewhere, there was a defeat for Liverpool U21s at Tranmere, with Rovers winning 3-2, and a 1-0 victory for Crewe over Newcastle U21s.
West Ham U21s snatched a 1-0 win at Colchester, while Manchester City U21s thumped Scunthorpe 4-0 away.
Meanwhile, James Wilson struck as Salford beat Morecambe 2-0.