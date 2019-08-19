David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL in midweek? Find out here...

Derby vs Bristol City, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Derby still look a work in progress under Phillip Cocu, and he will be happy enough with their unbeaten start to the season.

Bristol City got their first win at the weekend, and both of these sides will have their sights on the top six again. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Blackburn, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Grant McCann has had a solid start in charge at Hull, and it cannot be underestimated how important it was for him to hold on to Jarrod Bowen, who has scored twice already.

Blackburn got off the mark with an important win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, and they will be hoping to kick on from there. That being said, I think Hull will edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Hull City vs Blackburn Live on

Middlesbrough vs Wigan, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It hasn't been an easy start to managerial life for Jonathan Woodgate. It is still early days but it will always be Middlesbrough's aim to get promotion from this division at the start of every season.

Wigan were dreadful on the road last campaign and their performance at Preston last weekend suggested that won't change a huge amount this time around. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

There is an awful long way to go but Charlton have had an excellent start to life back in the Championship. The way they battled back twice at Barnsley for a draw on Saturday showed their resolve as well.

Sabri Lamouchi got his first win in charge of Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which will help settle things for him a little. I do, however, think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs N Forest Live on

Leeds vs Brentford, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It was important for Leeds to get that win on Saturday. You feel that any memories of last season are well and truly banished now and everyone at the club can look forward.

Brentford look like they could struggle for goals this season, having netted just two so far and both coming from Ollie Watkins. Will they live to regret not properly replacing Neal Maupay? Leeds to win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Stoke, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

If Preston are going to make the leap into the top six this season then they will need to start picking up at least a point from games like the one on Saturday, where they led at Swansea and then pulled level at 2-2, but still came away with nothing.

Stoke are improving under Nathan Jones but they need to start winning games soon. One point from the first three games they have had is not good enough. They may well lose at Deepdale as well.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Stoke Live on

Remaining Championship predictions (Wednesday 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

All games are live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app

Birmingham vs Barnsley (Tues 7.45pm): 0-2 (18/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1 (11/2)

Cardiff vs Huddersfield: 2-0 (17/2)

Fulham vs Millwall: 1-1 (13/2)

QPR vs Swansea: 1-0 (13/2)

West Brom vs Reading (Wed 8pm): 1-2 (14/1)

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!