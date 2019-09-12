David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Derby vs Cardiff, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is not looking so good for Derby and Phillip Cocu. It is five without a win now and he really got stuck into his team after they were thrashed by Brentford before the international break.

Cardiff have had more of a mixed start and Neil Warnock seems to be lacking a bit of a spark at the minute. There is a bit of recent history in this fixture, though, and Warnock is not one to quickly forget such a thing! I fancy them to nick a win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs West Brom, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two of the best attacking units in the division meet at Craven Cottage! Both sides will have their sights set on automatic promotion and will approach every game this season with the intention to win.

Neither has had the most consistent start, which is to be expected after a relegation for one and a change of manager for the other. I fancy goals, but I can't split the pair.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

This is a big, big game for Nathan Jones. He has had two weeks of the international break to sort Stoke out, and the home fans will be expecting a big performance.

Bristol City were in decent form themselves before the international break but are lacking Benik Afobe for this one - as he can't play against his parent club. I reckon this one will be low scoring, and I fancy Lee Johnson's side to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

What an exceptional start it has been for Swansea, capped off by that impressive late win at Leeds before the international break. It has been a dream for Steve Cooper in his first senior management role.

Nottingham Forest have been ticking along under Sabri Lamouchi but an inability to get back-to-back wins in the Championship seems to be holding them back at the minute. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two new managers at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday. What a moment this will be for Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky, managing a side that were in the Premier League last season, having been PE teachers and part-time managers just a few years ago.

In the opposite dugout will be Garry Monk, who, apart from perhaps his time at Middlesbrough, has left every club he has been at in a better position than where he found it. I think he will be a very good fit at Sheffield Wednesday and he will start with a win. Just!

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley vs Leeds, Sunday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley are struggling a little and Daniel Stendel would have been glad to have had a fortnight to try and work with his side. The prospect of a big local derby should help his squad raise their game, too.

Leeds have also had a fortnight to dwell on their home defeat to Swansea. They dominated for so long in that one, but that does happen in the game and Marcelo Bielsa won't be worried. They should bounce back with a win here.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Rotherham vs Bolton, Saturday 3pm

It has been a stop-start season for Rotherham so far. Their home form has dipped and Paul Warne is planning to switch the dugouts around to try and improve their luck. Another defeat and he might well consider turning it to face away from the pitch so he doesn't have to watch!

For Bolton, the season starts here. They have a new squad of players and a new manager in Keith Hill. It is a huge uphill task for them to avoid relegation, they are already 16 points adrift due to their deduction, but at least they have a bit of hope. I think the feelgood factor could lead to a first win of the season.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Walsall vs Bradford, Saturday 3pm

It hasn't been a great start for Walsall and new boss Darrell Clarke. They are without a win since opening day, but have probably been at the mercy of the scheduling. Five of the six teams they have faced since are currently in the top eight of League Two.

Bradford, another relegated side, are faring better under Gary Bowyer. You would expect them to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season and I think they will pick up all three points on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Remaining Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Millwall: 1-0 (6/1)

Preston vs Brentford: 1-0 (17/2)

Charlton vs Birmingham: 2-0 (9/1)

Hull vs Wigan: 2-1 (8/1)

Middlesbrough vs Reading: 1-2 (11/1)

QPR vs Luton: 2-0 (10/1)

