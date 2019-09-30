David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the midweek round of Championship matches? Find out here...

Leeds vs West Brom, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Leeds keep dominating games and not winning them, so you cannot just put it down to one-off results now. Against Charlton they once again controlled proceedings but lost the game.

West Brom are the side that usurped them at the top of the division after winning at QPR. They are still unbeaten and I think they will be good for a point at Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

This is exactly the type of game Wigan need to be winning if they are to stay up this season. They rely so much on their home form as we all know.

Birmingham were hit with an incredibly resilient performance from Derby on Saturday, and they have now lost two on the bounce. I reckon Wigan will make that three, but it won't be pretty!

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Huddersfield, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

This is an absolute must-win game for both of these sides. Stoke were actually excellent in the early stages against Nottingham Forest on Friday night, but once again an individual error cost them dear.

Talking of goalkeeping howlers... the Cowleys would have got their first Huddersfield win at the weekend were it not for Kamil Grabara's error against Millwall, but they at least got their first point. I think Stoke may edge this and finally offer some relief for Nathan Jones.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley are in a bit of trouble for me. Brentford had scored just once away from home all season before rocking up at Oakwell and notching three, while coming from behind and winning to boot.

Derby showed huge resilience after a difficult week to beat Birmingham on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether they can keep that up on Wednesday, but I think this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Swansea, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

What a great win for Charlton on Saturday. They had lost two on the spin but then bounced back superbly to beat Leeds and move back into the top six.

Swansea missed the chance to go top after conceding late against Reading. They are lacking goals at the minute, though, and I think Charlton could capitalise again.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Millwall, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Luton are slowly adapting to life back in the Championship and under a new boss in Graeme Jones, and they got a big win at Blackburn on Saturday.

Millwall are drifting a little. It is six without a win now for them and they needed a goalkeeping howler to nick a point at Huddersfield at the weekend. I think this is Luton's to win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (Tuesday 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2 (10/1)

Hull vs Sheffield Wednesday: 1-2 (9/1)

Middlesbrough vs Preston: 0-2 (12/1)

Reading vs Fulham (Tues 8pm): 0-1 (8/1)

Brentford vs Bristol City (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (12/1)

Cardiff vs QPR (Wed 7.45pm): 0-1 (0/1)