David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Birmingham are having such an inconsistent campaign. At moments they have looked excellent and like they could have a push for the top six, and other times they seem like they could easily slip towards the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough fans will want to give Jonathan Woodgate time to get things right because of his connections with the club, but 20th at this stage is not good enough for them. I think the Blues will nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Charlton, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham blew Reading away in midweek, and probably still would have done even if John Swift hadn't been sent off at 1-0. They will do that to teams this season that give them space to play.

Charlton won't. They will be right up for this at Craven Cottage and keen to bounce back from their midweek defeat, having initially taken the lead against Swansea. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

Millwall are struggling to score goals, so when they do take the lead as they did at Luton, they are going to need to hold onto those 1-0s if they want to avoid a relegation battle. On Wednesday night they couldn't quite hold on.

Leeds got arguably their most impressive win of the campaign against West Brom in midweek. It was the first time they haven't dominated for 90 minutes in a long time, but they showed superb resilience to hold out for the win. They should have too much for Millwall.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

It has been another solid week for Nottingham Forest. They were briefly top on Friday night after winning at Stoke and then got a decent draw at Blackburn in midweek.

Brentford would have been frustrated to let their late lead slip against Bristol City, and more players are going to have to chip in to help Ollie Watkins, who has scored seven of their nine goals so far. Home win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Swansea are back on top of the table! They fell behind so early on against Charlton and you worried a little for them after three games without a win, but they bounced back superbly at The Valley.

There is not much more to say about Stoke. Their season has been a disaster so far, and losing at home to Huddersfield only further compounded their misery. Nathan Jones will still be in charge at the Liberty, but I can't see their fortunes changing.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

West Brom's defeat at Leeds in midweek means the final unbeaten start in the Championship is over! Although they will still be feeling positive after a good performance at Elland Road.

Cardiff have been excellent at home but not so good on the road this season. They are without a win in five away games so far, but I think they can cause West Brom enough problems to nick a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Bolton vs Blackpool, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bolton may not have won a game yet this season, but their last three League One fixtures have been extremely tough and they are not getting hammered by five or six anymore, so at least they are on the right path.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are back on the up, having picked up seven points from their last three games. I think they will be the winners on Monday night.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Crewe vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Second vs first in Sky Bet League Two! The two sides are locked level on 22 points with Crewe only trailing on goal difference.

Exeter suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend and will be keen to bounce back. The sheer tightness of League Two means either or both of these sides could end Saturday three points clear of the top or down in sixth. I reckon this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Bristol City vs Reading: 1-0 (8/1)

Derby vs Luton: 2-0 (9/1)

Huddersfield vs Hull: 1-1 (5/1)

Preston vs Barnsley: 2-0 (7/1)

QPR vs Blackburn: 2-1 (8/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan: 2-0 (15/2)