David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this Sunday and Monday? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Leeds, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Leeds drew 1-1 with Preston on Boxing Day

Birmingham showed good resolve to grab a point at Blackburn on Boxing Day, which is never an easy place to go. It was important for them to end a run of three straight defeats, too.

Leeds are in a bit of a slump, at least by their high standards. It's three without a win now and they did struggle against the Blues last season. I fancy a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs Luton, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Lee Johnson may really be starting to worry now. Bristol City have lost four on the spin now and that run doesn't really look like ending.

Luton ended a losing run themselves on Boxing Day as they drew at home with Fulham, although they will have been disappointed not to have taken all three points. There should be goals here, and probably another draw for the Hatters.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Stoke, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Fulham still just don't look like the full sum of their parts. Although they got a late draw at Luton on Boxing Day, it's really the type of game they need to be winning.

Stoke got a huge comeback win over Sheffield Wednesday and are out of the relegation zone for the first time in a very long time. I don't see them getting anything from the Cottage, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs Blackburn, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Blackburn's Bradley Dack has suffered a long-term injury

It is one step forward and one step back for Huddersfield at the minute. They have a bit of breathing space over the bottom three still, but it won't take long for that gap to disappear.

Blackburn will be reeling from the news that Bradley Dack is set to be out for a long time That is such a blow for them because he is their talisman. I think Huddersfield could nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Wigan, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Nottingham Forest are still reliant on Lewis Grabban, and he scored twice as they got a much-needed win on Boxing Day at Hull, ending a really poor run of results.

Wigan once again threw away a lead late on against Derby, and now they find themselves bottom of the table, having drawn their last four. Home win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Hull, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

QPR were a little bit disappointing at Reading on Boxing Day. It's not too often they don't score in a game and they will be keen to bounce back.

Hull also had a poor day, losing at home to Nottingham Forest. It was a rare off-day in attack for them, and both of these sides will be raring to go. I reckon they'll bounce back.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Charlton, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Derby got an important late point at Wigan on Boxing Day but are still drifting alarmingly towards the wrong end of the table after seven without a win.

Charlton, however, got a huge result against Bristol City to get back to winning ways. That will fill them with confidence and I think they'll win at Pride Park.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all Sunday 3pm kick-offs)

Millwall vs Brentford: 0-2 (8/1)

Preston vs Reading: 3-1 (14/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff: 1-1 (11/2)

Swansea vs Barnsley: 2-1 (15/2)

West Brom vs Middlesbrough: 3-1 (10/1)