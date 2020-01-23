David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Sunderland vs Doncaster, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Are things coming together under Phil Parkinson? After a really tricky start Sunderland are now unbeaten in seven and they have won their last three on the spin.

Darren Moore has done a decent job at Doncaster this season, particularly when you consider they lost their talisman John Marquis in the summer and have struggled to replace his goals. Home win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Rhian Brewster joined Swansea on loan from Liverpool

What a job Michael O'Neill is doing at Stoke. Their resilience at West Brom on Monday night really impressed me. They made the Baggies look like an average team going forward.

Swansea have been decent recently as well. Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher combined brilliantly last weekend and those two in tandem could make them real contenders. But Stoke is a tough trip now, so I will go draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich vs Lincoln, Saturday 3pm

It is an unbeaten start to 2020 for Ipswich Town. Most importantly they have started picking up a couple of wins again after going virtually the whole of the last couple of months without one.

Michael Appleton is starting to make his mark at Lincoln. He did not have the easiest starts but they are winning games and climbing the table now. But Ipswich should have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Peterborough vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

Peterborough stormed back to winning ways on Tuesday night as they thumped four past Wycombe. It was vital for them to do that and get themselves back in play-off contention.

Rotherham are flying at the top of the table, and they will be feeling confident ahead of their trip on Saturday. I fancy them to edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Mansfield vs Bradford, Saturday 3pm

Eoin Doyle returned to Bradford from Swindon earlier this month

It is just not going right for Mansfield tihs season. They are near the wrong end of the table and even new manager Graham Coughlan has not been able to get them back up the table.

Bradford have Eoin Doyle back, but he has gone three games without a goal now since returning, having scored 23 for Swindon in the first half of the season. They need to get him firing. Score draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Stevenage vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

What a win for Stevenage last Saturday! A 4-0 triumph at Cambridge as Graham Westley finally got off the mark and moved them out of the relegation zone.

This is a big ask, however. Plymouth are on great form at the minute and things really seem to have clicked under Ryan Lowe. That being said, I just have a feeling Stevenage could sneak an unlikely win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)