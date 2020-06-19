David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory as the Sky Bet Championship returns this weekend? Find out here...

Fulham vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

We are back! And what a game we have to resume proceedings in the Championship! The word unprecedented has been used a lot in the last few months, and this is certainly an unprecedented time in the world of predicting results!

Usually you have a look at the form guide to give you some indication of where these teams are at, but this may be a lot more like trying to predict the result of the first game of the season - but with only nine games to go!

One thing I do know is that Fulham need a win if they are to pile the pressure on Leeds and West Brom, and a defeat for Brentford will all-but entirely put them out of the automatic-promotion race. It will be tight, but I'm going to back the Bees.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

These two sides had suffered a little dip in form before the suspension, but more than three months has passed now so it should not matter for too much.

Both are on the outside of the play-offs looking in, but a it's such a close-run thing that a couple of wins in a row will get you right in the mix. I think City will coming out firing and grab a much-needed three points.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Charlton, Saturday 3pm

What a huge game this is down the bottom. Hull were in dreadful form before the suspension and had dropped like a stone down the table since the January departures of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

Charlton had fallen into the relegation zone for the first time this season, but would have fancied this game a few months ago. They have had their own well-documented problems during the break, too. Home win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

A new manager is in at Luton. Well, he's actually an old one! Nathan Jones will take charge of the Hatters again, having replaced the departed Graeme Jones last month. He has a big job on his hands trying to keep them up, too.

The suspension may have come at a good time for Preston, who had suffered three defeats on the bounce. Their squad may look a little fresher, too. That being said, I will back the new/old Jones to return with a win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom had just suffered a mini-wobble before the suspension, and Slaven Bilic will no doubt have them raring to go for this one. They have a six-point gap on Fulham and a win will do wonders for their promotion bid.

Birmingham are in strange position. Pep Clotet will be leaving at the end of the campaign, and only a dramatic turn of form - either way - would see them reach the play-offs or go down. West Brom should have too much for them here.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Leeds, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Cardiff are one of the many sides queuing up just outside the play-offs, and Neil Harris would love to lay down a marker with a big win against Leeds.

Leeds have a seven-point lead over Fulham in third, and any fears about their small squad tiring for the run-in may well have been helped by the suspension. They should be fit and firing for this one. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions

Saturday 3pm KO unless stated

Middlesbrough vs Swansea (12.30pm): 1-0 (15/2)

Millwall vs Derby (1pm): 0-1 (7/1)

Huddersfield vs Wigan: 1-1 (5/1)

QPR vs Barnsley: 2-1 (8/1)

Reading vs Stoke: 1-1 (5/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2 (9/1)