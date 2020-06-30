David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Millwall vs Swansea, Tuesday 5pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall haven't quite got going yet after the restart, and their play-off ambitions are starting to drift away a little. They need to get a win soon.

Swansea missed a big chance to kick on at home to Luton on Saturday, and also need to get back on track so the sides above them don't start pulling away. They are a good side, but it remains to be seen whether they can deal with Millwall. I fancy a narrow home win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Swansea Live on

Leeds vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm

That was a huge win for Leeds against Fulham on Saturday. They got battered at times in the first half after taking the lead, but Marcelo Bielsa's changes at the break paid off and it was comfortable in the end. It kept the daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Luton did brilliantly to claim all three points at Swansea. It is four points from six now under Nathan Jones from two tough games and they will have real hopes of survival. They will give it a good go at Elland Road, but I feel they may come unstuck.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Derby Live on

Preston vs Derby, Wednesday 5pm

That was a poor result for Preston against a play-off rival on Saturday. It is four defeats and a draw in five games either side of the restart now.

Derby, meanwhile, are flying. Four wins on the spin and suddenly they look a real contender for the play-offs. I do, however, think that Preston will get their act together a little and get a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Birmingham vs Huddersfield, Wednesday 6pm

Birmingham looked like they were already on holiday in the first half against Hull on Saturday, then turned up and put in an excellent display in the second. They may have nothing to play for but their season isn't done just yet.

Huddersfield will be worried. Danny Cowley was certainly concerned after that defeat at Nottingham Forest. They don't look like they have a goal in them and have dropped into the bottom three. I reckon they could be edged out at St Andrew's.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom, Wednesday 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday were really good in large parts of the game against Bristol City on Sunday, and looked as though they were the side really chasing the play-offs.

West Brom will be concerned now. Another defeat and the gap to third could be closed again. They are struggling for goals, too, and I think they will be held by Wednesday.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Middlesbrough, Thursday 5pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

They may not have held on for the win at Birmingham on Saturday, but you have to admire Hull and Grant McCann for getting a performance out of his side considering all the issues at the club.

This would have been tough to call a week or so ago, but with Neil Warnock at the club Middlesbrough are a completely different proposition. I can't see past them taking all three points.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull City vs M'boro Live on

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Tuesday 6pm KO unless stated)

Barnsley vs Blackburn: 1-1 (5/1)

Cardiff vs Charlton: 2-0 (15/2)

Reading vs Brentford: 0-1 (11/2)

QPR vs Fulham (Tues 6.30pm): 1-1 (11/2)

Wigan vs Stoke (Tues 7.45pm): 2-1 (10/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City (Wed 6pm): 2-0 (9/1)