David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Norwich vs Derby, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich will be happy to get through this weekend and Deadline Day to see what their squad looks like by the end of it. Until then it is so difficult for Daniel Farke to fully plan for this season.

Derby have had a nightmare start. Three defeats and eight goals conceded. It is up to Phillip Cocu to turn this around, but I can't see them getting anything at Carrow Road.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

Luton would have been disappointed with defeat at Watford last week, but it's still been a good start for Nathan Jones' side, and this is a great opportunity for them to bounce back.

You worry for Wycombe with the start they have had. They are punching so far above their weight at this level, and it is hard to see anything but a fourth defeat from four.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Where has it all gone wrong for Nottingham Forest? Sabri Lamouchi needs to find a way to get them out of this slump and fast. A goal would help, too.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are flying in the early stages of the season under Dean Holden. Can they continue their perfect record? I have a feeling they will.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

What a start it has been for Reading! Three wins from three under new boss Veljko Paunovic. They look so full of confidence at the minute.

Watford are doing well, too. Despite scoring just twice so far, but they do look solid at the back. They may lose one or two before the window shuts, but still have more than enough to aim high at this level. I reckon this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

So far, so good for Swansea. They have seven points from nine, and are yet to concede this season. They might lack a little firepower and Steve Cooper will likely be hoping to remedy that in the next few days.

Millwall are also unbeaten so far under Gary Rowett. They also maybe look a little goal shy, so there might not be too many in this game. I'll back a narrow win for the Swans.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Cardiff: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Huddersfield: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Preston (Sun 2pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Birmingham (Sun 3pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)