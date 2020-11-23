David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Barnsley vs Brentford, Tuesday 7.45pm

Barnsley fans might have been unsure what to expect when Valerien Ismael walked through the door at Oakwell last month but they certainly know now. Since his first game, against QPR, on October 27, the Frenchman has guided the Tykes to four wins from five games, keeping four clean sheets along the way.

They face a Brentford side who are in the midst of a disappointing spell of draws and drew a blank against Wycombe at the weekend. This one will be close but I think the fabled new manager 'bounce' will see the hosts through.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I couldn't believe it when I saw Bournemouth's incredible second-half fightback against Reading! I said last week that they were kicking on and I feel that win will really boost their confidence heading into the next month.

Forest are still in the early stages of the Chris Hughton era and while they are showing signs of gradual improvement, they are still much closer to the relegation zone than they might have hoped. Home win here, for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke City vs Norwich City, Tuesday 7pm

Michael O'Neill has got Stoke scoring for fun at the moment. But though their 4-3 win over Huddersfield was a feast for the neutral it highlighted the fact they've got work to do at the back in order to be challenging at the top end of the table.

Up at Carrow Road, Norwich are quickly picking up momentum, too, and sit atop the table as a result. They've been going about their business relatively quiet and are on an eight-match unbeaten run going into this game, having kept three successive clean sheets. I'm looking forward to this one - score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Watford, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

October was a month to forget for City fans, as they followed up a win over Nottingham Forest with three defeats and two draws to drop from first to 10th. Dean Holden's men have put that behind them and come into the game off the back of three straight wins.

Watford are, as expected, still right in the mix for the top six but it's largely thanks to their home form. While they have won five of their six games at Vicarage Road, on the road they have taken just six points from six games. I think they may just sneak one more here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

I've said it before but I'm really impressed with how Swansea have dealt with last season's play-off semi-final disappointment. They've lingered around the top six throughout the first few months of this season and only lost two games, both of which have been by a one-goal margin.

Tony Pulis' return to management ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Preston at the weekend, which kept Wednesday in the bottom three. I don't think it'll be too long before they start picking up regular points again, but I can't see it here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Derby, Wednesday 7pm

Boro once again highlighted just how defensively sound they are against Norwich, despite going down to a late Teemu Pukki penalty. It was a goal that prevented Neil Warnock's side keeping a fifth successive clean sheet, though conceding one in five games is pretty good going.

Phillip Cocu may have left Pride Park over the international break yet Derby are still in freefall. The Rams haven't won a game since October 3 and are rooted to the bottom of the table. The fact Middlesbrough rarely concede goals, coupled with the fact Derby can't score at the moment, points to this being a very tight affair and one I think the hosts will edge.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Luton Town vs Birmingham (Tues 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Rotherham (Tues 7pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Blackburn Rovers (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Huddersfield (Tues 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry City vs Cardiff City (Wed 7.45pm): 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Reading (Wed 7pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)