David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here.

The Prutton's Predictions show!

Listen to the all-new Prutton's Predictions show! David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 16. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Barnsley vs Bournemouth, Friday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Valerien Ismael has done a fantastic job so far at Barnsley. The way they survived on the final day last season was fantastic, but they are looking at mid-table now it seems, which would be superb for them.

Bournemouth have had a frustrating week, but they are still a very strong side in this league. I fancy goals in this one, but I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

My admiration for Veljko Paunovic went up a lot in how cool he was after their draw with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, as the Reading boss surely would have felt a lot more decisions should have gone their way. They do seem to be back on track, though.

Things haven't quite got going for Nottingham Forest under Chris Hughton yet. It feels like he's still trying to get things sorted out. I feel the results will soon come, but not on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

Given what we have seen from Bristol City this week, having reacted from that defeat against Reading last weekend to win at QPR, it seems Dean Holden is doing a sterling job.

For Aitor Karanka and Birmingham it's all about mid-table this season, given where they are at the moment. The form going into this one would favour the home side.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

This should be a well-fought game. Mark Robins has shown his tactical nous since he's come back into the Championship, so this might be a different type of game to the ones we saw between these two sides in League One last season.

Rotherham have struggled for points a little lately, but they have had a tough run of games and did put in a great shift to earn a point against Bournemouth last Saturday. I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield had a poor result in midweek but are still building under Carlos Corberan and anything up in mid-table would show real progress for them.

This feels like a finely-balanced game and you never quite know what you're going to get from QPR. This could go either way, but I'll back a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Swansea will be looking to bounce back after their defeat at Middlesbrough in midweek. They don't have the biggest squad, and a few changes may have seen them lose a little bit of momentum in that one.

Luton were superb against Norwich, and what a joy it was to see home fans celebrate goals scored by their side at Kenilworth Road in midweek. This is a big test for them, though. I have to tip the Swans.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Brentford vs Blackburn: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Derby: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Wycombe: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Middlesbrough: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Cardiff: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)