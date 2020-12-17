David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend?

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 20. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Preston vs Bristol City, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Both of these sides suffered poor results in midweek. Preston would have been hoping for more after taking the lead at Barnsley, while Bristol City didn't really turn up against Millwall.

With so many games there is little time to dwell for anyone, though! This is a fairly evenly matched game as both sides try and bounce back. It could go either way, but I'll edge towards the home side to return to winning ways.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Cardiff, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich just keep finding ways to win games, and it's not a huge amount of surprise considering the quality they have in the final third with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.

Cardiff were disappointing against Swansea last week, but bounced back well with a great win on Wednesday night, coming from behind to beat Birmingham. There will be goals here, but I just can't back against Norwich.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Brentford have got into a habit of drawing a lot of games at home, and will continue to lose ground on the top two if they can't start turning those results into wins.

Reading have a lot of injuries at the minute and not the biggest squad, which may have hindered them a little in midweek against Norwich. I think the Bees will get back to winning ways at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Two sides who got a much, much-needed win in midweek. Millwall had gone 10 without a victory before winning at Bristol City on Tuesday night, Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield Wednesday the same evening.

That result has kept Forest out of the bottom three, and they have Lewis Grabban back too, which is massive for them. Having said that, I think this one will likely be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

Tyrese Campbell being out for potentially the rest of the season is such a blow for Stoke. It's no real surprise that in the two games he's missed so far they haven't scored a goal.

Blackburn, however, aren't struggling for goals in the slightest. Adam Armstrong is still pulling up trees, and he's got Harvey Elliott in support. I'll back Stoke to get amongst the goals, but Rovers to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

When doing these predictions it's generally always worth a look at the previous record between two sides, but the last time these two met, Gareth Ainsworth was playing for QPR! So that won't be much use here.

This is the kind of game Wycombe would target for a win, and QPR need to get something positive from after a poor recent run. I'm going to sit right on the fence and go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Watford: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Bournemouth: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Derby: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Barnsley: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)