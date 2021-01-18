David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Derby vs Bournemouth, Tuesday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Though Wayne Rooney's appointment as permanent Derby boss should bring some stability to the club, the defeat to Rotherham took the gloss off just a little bit. These are worrying times both on and off the pitch for the Rams, who have failed to score in four of their last five games.

Bournemouth had an enforced lay-off before Christmas and, barring the 4-1 FA Cup win over Oldham, they've stuttered since, losing ground on Swansea and Norwich in the process. I think they might edge this one, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Coventry, Tuesday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Royals have done well to overcome some injury worries and get back on track in the last month, while a 10-day break between fixtures should mean they are fighting fit again here. Veljko Paunovic's men occupy the last top six spot at the moment and have a four-point cushion between themselves and the chasing pack.

Coventry haven't played since January 9 either and you'd imagine they'll be looking to get back to the type of form that saw them go eight unbeaten throughout November and December. The Sky Blues have struggled on the road this season but will have their 3-2 win in the reverse fixture at the forefront of their minds for this one.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Stoke, Tuesday 7.45pm

That win over Derby will have provided a massive lift for Rotherham. They are now inside the relegation zone on goal difference alone but, crucially, they still have two or three games in hand on most teams around them, so do not write them off anytime soon.

Stoke's recent results aren't anything to rave about, for the neutral at least, but Michael O'Neill has established real - and much-needed - consistency in the Potteries. His side have been beaten by more than a one-goal margin on two occasions and have kept four clean sheets in their last five away games. Away win, for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Bristol City, Wednesday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Following a brief Christmas dip, the Canaries have started 2021 just the way they'd have hoped, with three wins from three in all competitions. As I mentioned last week, they are the Championship leaders for a reason and everything is going to plan right now.

Injuries were building at a rapid pace for Bristol City last month and it was a troublesome one, in terms of results. Having recalled some players from loan spells, the Robins look to have emerged in a much better position. That said, I can't see past a routine win for Norwich.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Luton, Wednesday 7pm

Brentford remain 15 Championship games unbeaten but, strangely enough, this will be the first league outing of the year for Thomas Frank's men, with Covid-related issues forcing the postponement of their last three fixtures. They won this game 7-0 last term, but with the Hatters on the march, they can't afford to take their eye off the ball.

I think that if Luton could score more goals, they would be right among the play-off contenders. They aren't too far away from the top six at the moment, but they are the lowest scorers of any of the top 15 teams in the division and that could prove to be an issue later down the line.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 7pm

It's taken a fair while, but now things are finally starting to click for Chris Hughton at Forest. They went through a really rough patch at the tail end of last year, where they found both goals and wins hard to come by, and now, having weathered that storm, are now seven unbeaten in all competitions, with just three goals conceded in that time.

A goal from Birmingham's Scott Hogan dealt Boro a defeat by the narrowest of margins at the weekend and Neil Warnock will be keen to get the promotion charge back on track here. This will be an intriguing match-up and, as a result, I can't split them.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Blackburn vs Swansea (Tues 7pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Barnsley (Tues 7.45pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs QPR (Wed 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Millwall (Wed 7pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Preston (Wed 7.45pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)